Comprehensive sake study group formed in Niigata

A group has been formed in the city of Niigata to promote comprehensive study on sake from an academic perspective.

Domestic sake consumption is on a declining trend after a recent boom. Meanwhile, tours to visit breweries and taste local sake are drawing attention from foreign travelers.

On March 8, researchers gathered for the inaugural general meeting of the academic society established at the initiative of Niigata University professor Akira Sawamura.

The national university in Niigata Prefecture, which has the largest number of sake breweries among the country’s 47 prefectures, opened a course on the alcoholic beverage, made from rice, in April last year.

The study group has some 20 founding members, including researchers of 15 universities and graduate schools across the country, such as Fukuoka University, Yamagata University, Nagoya University and a graduate school of Kobe University.

Member researchers will conduct research on sake using their expertise in agriculture, economics, pharmacy and other areas. Their findings will be shared mainly at an annual general meeting.

The group is also considering publishing a collection of essays and holding lecture meetings open to the public.

“New values and research fields will be opened up as we bring together scholars studying sake from across the country,” Nami Goto, chair of the study group and president of the National Research Institute of Brewing, said at the inaugural meeting.

Shunji Odaira, head of the Niigata Sake Brewers Association, expressed hope that the study group will promote deeper public understanding of the historical and cultural backgrounds of sake so that its appeal will be communicated more widely.