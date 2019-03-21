Shinzo Abe | KYODO

National / Politics

Japanese Prime Minister Abe eyes U.S. trip in late April for talks with Trump on trade: sources

Kyodo

WASHINGTON - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit the United States in late April for talks with President Donald Trump, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Wednesday.

In the envisioned April 26-27 trip, Abe and Trump are likely to discuss trade negotiations the two governments may start the same month and a planned visit by Trump to Japan in late May, the sources said.

Prior to the United States trip, Abe is considering visiting France and other European countries as part of preparations for a Group of 20 summit Japan will host in June in Osaka, they said.

But the timing of Abe’s trip could change, given the possibility that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a summit meeting in late April to reach a trade deal.

In the planned talks, Abe and Trump are also expected to discuss how best to deal with North Korea in the wake of the collapse of a second summit between Trump and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un in late February in Vietnam.

Abe and Trump are expected to affirm that the international community will coordinate in maintaining sanctions on Pyongyang until it achieves complete denuclearization.

On bilateral trade, the two leaders are likely to exchange views on what they aim to achieve in the negotiations.

While the United States desires a free trade agreement that would cover a range of areas such as goods, services, investment and currency, Japan is insisting the two governments aim for a trade deal on goods only.

Abe and Trump are also expected to coordinate the U.S. leader’s trip to Japan, which will likely take place from May 26 to 28.

If the trip is realized, Trump would become the first foreign state guest to meet with Crown Prince Naruhito after he accedes the throne on May 1 following the abdication of his father Emperor Akihito.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Police investigate the scene where a Japanese woman was stabbed to death in the lobby of the Tokyo Family Court building on Wednesday. Her American husband was arrested nearby.
U.S. man arrested over stabbing death of Japanese wife in lobby of Tokyo court building
An American man reportedly in the middle of a divorce with his Japanese wife was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing her to death in the lobby of the Tokyo Family Court building, accordi...
Mika Nishiyama, who on Monday won a retrial in a murder case for which she was sentenced to 12 years in prison, shakes hands before a news conference Tuesday in the city of Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.
Japan's Supreme Court gives approval for retrial of former nurse who served prison term over 2003...
The Supreme Court has given its approval for the retrial of a former assistant nurse who was convicted of the murder of a 72-year-old male patient at a hospital in Shiga Prefecture and has alrea...
This photo received from the Hayabusa2 spacecraft on March 6, after the probe landed on the asteroid Ryugu, shows stone and sand after bullets were fired into the surface to collect data.
Hayabusa2 detects minerals containing water on Ryugu asteroid
The unmanned space probe Hayabusa2 has detected small amounts of minerals containing water on the surface of the asteroid Ryugu, a Japanese research team has said. The findings may provide a clu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shinzo Abe | KYODO

, ,