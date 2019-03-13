Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar a tad weaker around ¥111.30 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar was marginally weaker around ¥111.30 in late Tokyo trading Wednesday, amid a growing wait-and-see mood ahead of a British parliamentary vote later in the day on Britain’s exit from the European Union without a deal.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.32-32, down from ¥111.36-36 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1279-1280, up from $1.1266-1266, and at ¥125.56-57, up from ¥125.47-47.

The dollar fell below ¥111.20 in the midmorning as the Nikkei stock average expanded losses. But the greenback rose back above ¥111.30 in afternoon trading on buying on a dip, traders said.

In late hours, players turned inactive, waiting to see whether the no-deal Brexit will be voted for or down, a domestic bank official said.

An official of a major securities firm said investors are rather paying attention to how long Britain’s departure from the EU will be put off, as they strongly believe that the no-deal exist will be rejected.

Active trading was held in check prior to announcements of economic indicators in the United States on Wednesday, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

