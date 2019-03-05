Tokyo stocks turn lower on profit-taking

Stocks fell back Tuesday, hit by selling to lock in profits following their two-session winning streak.

The Nikkei 225 average lost 95.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to end at 21,726.28 after rising 219.35 points Monday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 8.36 points, or 0.51 percent, lower at 1,619.23. It scaled 11.87 points Monday.

From the outset, a wide range of issues came under profit-taking pressure exerted by an overnight drop on Wall Street in the wake of the release of weaker than expected U.S. construction spending in December.

Both the Nikkei and Topix failed to become buoyant for the whole day, as investors retreated to the sidelines amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives, brokers said.

Despite growing hopes for an end to the U.S.-China trade dispute, “investors find it difficult to buy stocks further,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Optimism cannot be warranted over the course of trade talks between the two largest economies, Fujii noted.

He was commenting on recent media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, would meet as early as late this month to make a deal.

Profit-taking became active as a sense of achievement spread in the market after the Nikkei, as of Monday, recouped half the losses it incurred between October and December, an official of a major brokerage firm pointed out.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,382 to 663 in the first section, while 87 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.106 billion shares from 1.127 billion Monday.

Heavy machinery maker IHI slumped 2.71 percent, hit by an aircraft engine inspection scandal.

Semiconductor-linked Advantest lost 2.72 percent on profit-taking following its three-session winning streak.

Other noticeable losers included technology conglomerate SoftBank Group and industrial robot producer Fanuc.

On the other hand, clothing retailer Fast Retailing gained 2 percent on a rise in Uniqlo sales on a same-store basis.

Drugmaker Eisai and cosmetics giant Shiseido also attracted purchases.