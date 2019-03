A research team at the University of Tokyo seeking to grow human organs in pigs has said it will seek approval from the institution’s ethics committee as early as this spring.

The team, led by professor Hiromitsu Nakauchi, unveiled the schedule after the government on Friday lifted a ban on research aimed at producing human organs in animals. The team’s plan, which requires approval from a special government committee as well as the university’s ethics body, would be the first such study in Japan.

The research comes amid a shortage of human organs for transplants. The team said it plans to grow pancreases and will also consider including livers and kidneys.

Nakauchi said he is pleased that research to produce human organs in animals has become possible after many years of discussion.

“We will proceed with the research plan carefully and with transparency,” he said.

The team’s plan calls for injecting human induced pluripotent stem cells, known as iPS cells, into fertilized pig eggs that have been modified so they cannot produce pancreases or other organs, and returning the eggs to the uteri of pigs. The resulting fetuses will have organs with human cells as well as pig cells. The team will remove the fetuses from the pigs before delivery and study them to determine the amount of human cells and other details.

The researchers have already succeeded in a project to treat diabetes in mice by transplanting mouse pancreases that were grown in rats.

But humans and pigs are genetically very different compared with rats and mice, which are both rodents.

A research project conducted in the United States found only a small number of human cells in pancreases grown in pigs.

While there are challenges ahead before the produced organs can be put to practical use, such moves pose the question of whether it is ethical to create a creature with both human and animal cells.

Government guidelines compiled in 2001 gave the green light to basic research involving the injection of human cells into animals’ fertilized eggs while imposing a ban on returning the eggs to the uteri of animals.

The government then recognized progress in research in the field and lifted the ban, revising the guidelines on Friday.