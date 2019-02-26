European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meets with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on Feb. 20. | REUTERS

World / Politics

May faces growing calls to delay Brexit

AFP-JIJI

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May faced mounting pressure Tuesday from her own government to delay Brexit after the main opposition Labour Party raised the prospect of a second referendum.

May has steadfastly argued that she must keep the prospect of the U.K. crashing out the bloc without an agreement on March 29 on the table in order to wrest essential concessions from Brussels.

But her talks with European leaders on Sunday and Monday in Egypt achieved no breakthrough and the 46-year relationship is approaching a messy breakup that could wreak havoc on global markets and create border chaos.

That possibility is prompting a growing chorus of ministers to call on May to propose a short Brexit delay.

“We implore the government to take that step this week,” three junior ministers wrote in Tuesday’s Daily Mail newspaper.

“We must act immediately to ensure that we are not swept over the precipice on March 29,” they wrote.

Culture and media minister Margot James told BBC radio she signed the letter because “we felt honor-bound to actually do something to help prevent such catastrophe.”

It was co-written by business minister Richard Harrington and energy minister Claire Perry.

Three more senior cabinet members published a similar letter over the weekend.

The Daily Mail said as many as 15 ministers were “said to be ready to resign.”

May huddled with her top team members before heading to Parliament to map out her strategy for the final 31 days of a process that began when Brexit won in a June 2016 vote.

Her effective number two, David Lidington, said May and her Cabinet would hold a “free debate” about her next steps in Britain’s biggest political crisis in a generation.

But he refused to confirm multiple newspaper reports saying she would offer a short Brexit date extension if her deal fails to win lawmakers’ support by a self-imposed March 12 deadline.

“I am not going to predict what the PM will say later today,” Lidington said.

The rebel ministers are all backing a proposed parliamentary amendment that would force May to set a new Brexit date if she fails to get better terms on the disputed issue of the Irish border.

Lawmakers will get a chance to vote on the emergency measure on Wednesday.

Any delay would likely infuriate powerful euroskeptics in both May’s government and party who fear Brexit either being watered down or reversed.

And those still hoping to avert the split were boosted by the Labour Party’s conditional decision to back a second Brexit referendum on Monday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had infuriated many party faithful by hedging his bets and simply offering to negotiate a deal that would keep Britain more closely bound to other 27 EU states.

But he bowed to the pressure from the more EU-friendly wing of his party by offering a way to halt “a damaging Tory Brexit.”

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said the party on Wednesday would put its own Brexit deal proposal up for a Parliament vote.

“If it doesn’t go through, we the Labour Party will either put down ourselves or support an amendment in favour of a public vote,” Starmer told BBC radio.

“A public vote ought to be between the option on the one hand of a credible leave option and on the other hand remain.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks on after delivering a speech before the United Nations Conference on Disarmament on Monday in Geneva.
Global arms control architecture 'collapsing' with Russia-U.S. INF pullout, says U.N. chief Anton...
The international arms control system is facing collapse, the United Nations chief said Monday, as he urged Russia and the U.S. to stop the imminent demise of a crucial nuclear treaty. Secretary...
A member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces carries a baby followed by the mother who cries and asks for help after leaving the Islamic State group's last holdout of Baghouz, in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province, on Friday.
U.S.-backed force in Syria conducts major evacuation from last Islamic State stronghold
U.S.-backed forces evacuated over 40 truckloads of people from the Islamic State group's last Syria redoubt on Monday, as they sought to clear out civilians before a final push to crush the jiha...
Rain clouds pass over Canary Wharf financial financial district in London in 2016.
Global warming imperils stratocumulus clouds that deter hothouse Earth: scientists
Marine clouds that protect us from hothouse Earth conditions by reflecting sunlight back into space could break up and vanish if carbon dioxide in the atmosphere triples, researchers warned Mond...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meets with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on Feb. 20. | REUTERS

, , , ,