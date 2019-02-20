Japan's JAL and ANA beefing up Hawaii services as competition intensifies between domestic rivals

Competition between Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc.’s All Nippon Airways over Hawaii routes is intensifying as the major airlines are beefing up services to the travel destination, which is popular among Japanese.

On Tuesday, JAL announced a tie-up with Japanese hotel operator Seibu Holdings Inc. to offer experience tours in Kona, which is known for its rich natural environment, including the Kilauea volcano.

For the first of the tours, the two companies Tuesday jointly started selling a “glamping” plan, in which guests can enjoy luxury services outside while staying at large tents set up at Seibu’s Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.

In 2017, JAL resumed flights between Narita International Airport near Tokyo and Kona for the first time in seven years. In March last year, it launched code-sharing flights with Hawaiian Airlines, which had previously been in partnership with ANA.

With its tie-up with Seibu, JAL aims to keep its position as the top Japanese airline in terms of market share for Hawaii routes. ANA currently does not operate between Japan and Kona.

In an effort to catch up with JAL, ANA will introduce the Airbus A380 superjumbo jet on its Narita-Honolulu route on May 24. The aircraft has couch seats that help children sit comfortably for long hours, a feature designed to cater to families.