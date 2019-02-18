Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firms to ¥110.50 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar firmed above ¥110.50 in Tokyo trading Monday amid receding worries about U.S.-China trade negotiations.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.55-56, up from ¥110.31-32 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1306-1306, up from $1.1278-1279, and at 124.99-¥125.00, up from ¥124.42-43.

In early trading, the dollar topped ¥110.50 with buying outpacing selling amid renewed hopes for progress in settling the trade dispute between Beijing and Washington.

But the U.S. currency failed to go higher, despite a sharp rebound for the Nikkei 225 stock average.

Although the Nikkei’s robust performance underpinned the dollar, only a marginal rise in U.S. interest rates reflecting Federal Reserve officials’ “dovish” remarks and dismal economic data made the greenback’s topside heavy, market sources said.

A lack of fresh incentives due to a three-day weekend in the United States forced the dollar-yen pair struggle for direction in the afternoon, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

A securities firm official said investors will remain hopeful about the outcome of the U.S.-China negotiations but cannot be totally optimistic until details emerge.

