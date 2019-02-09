National / Politics

LDP heavyweight Akira Amari may call on Abe to hold double election this summer

JIJI

Ruling party heavyweight Akira Amari has indicated that he may call on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to decide to hold simultaneous elections of both chambers of the Diet this summer, depending on tactics of opposition parties.

“At the moment, the prime minister is not considering double elections at all,” Amari, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Election Strategy Committee, said in an interview. “But I would have to take the stance of proposing any measure to Prime Minister Abe with the aim of having the LDP achieve an election victory if opposition parties join hands only for the sake of election.”

A triennial election for the Upper House is set to be held this summer. Double elections would take place if the prime minister, who doubles as LDP president, dissolves the Lower House and sets a subsequent general election timed to coincide with the Upper House vote.

Amari said the first goal for the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, in the upcoming Upper House election is not losing their combined majority in the chamber. The ruling coalition also has a majority of the seats in the Lower House.

“We intend to win a stable majority in the Upper House,” Amari said, adding that the parties also aim hold chairmanships of key committees.

In Upper House elections, half of the seats are up for grabs. Member serve six-year terms.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Number of flu patients in Japan falls after outbreak hits peak
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan in the week through Feb. 3 dropped from the previous week in all of the nation's 47 prefectures, the health ministry announced.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in faces the media at his first news conference of the year on Jan. 10. The Japanese government says Seoul has failed to respond to its request to launch talks on the thorny bilateral issue of wartime labor.
South Korea fails to answer Japan's request for talks on looming asset seizure linked to wartime ...
South Korea failed to respond to Japan's request to launch talks over the imminent seizure of assets of a major Japanese steel-maker in connection with a Korean court decision regarding the issue o...
Lawyers and supporters of convicted murderer Koki Miyata hold a news conference Friday in the city of Kumamoto after the prospects of his acquittal became certain.
Kumamoto man convicted of murder may be acquitted
An 85-year-old man who was imprisoned for a 1985 murder in Kumamoto Prefecture is expected to win an acquittal in a retrial of his case. In a hearing at the Kumamoto District Court on Friday, th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Akira Amari | KYODO

, , , , ,