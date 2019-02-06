As swine fever spreads to five prefectures in Japan, minister warns of 'extremely serious situation'

A swine fever epidemic continues to grow in Japan, with local authorities in five central and western Japan prefectures saying Wednesday they are struggling to contain the highly contagious pig virus that was first reported in September.

“We are facing an extremely serious situation,” farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa told a meeting at his ministry in Tokyo while instructing officials to take thorough countermeasures. The ministry also set up a special task force in Gifu Prefecture to step up containment efforts.

Spilling over from farms in Gifu, the swine fever virus was newly detected by prefectural and local authorities at farms in neighboring Aichi as well as in Osaka, Shiga, and Nagano prefectures.

The disease does not affect humans even if meat from an infected animal is consumed, but it is fatal to pigs.

The Aichi Prefectural Government began culling around 6,600 pigs at a farm in the city of Toyota with the help of the Ground Self-Defense Force while banning shipments from six farms located within 10 kilometers of the farm.

The farm in Toyota shipped pigs to six facilities in Nagano, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga and Osaka prefectures since January. The ministry has not detected the virus in Mie.

The farm in Toyota reported to the prefectural government Monday that its pigs were showing symptoms of infection, including loss of appetite, and the prefecture detected the swine fever virus in five pigs the following day. Detailed tests by the state government confirmed the infection on Wednesday.

The Aichi government said it plans to end culling by Saturday and complete disposal and sanitization of the area by Tuesday.

Swine fever was detected at a farm in the city of Gifu in September, the first such discovery in Japan since 1992, and has been found in over 100 wild boars in both Gifu and Aichi prefectures.