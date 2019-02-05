Foreign Minister Taro Kono (center) attends a Cabinet meeting last week in Tokyo. | KYODO

National

Following U.S. decision to withdraw from INF, Japan says broader arms treaty needed

Kyodo

Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday a multilateral arms control treaty will be needed after the United States’ decision to withdraw from a Cold War-era pact with Russia.

Kono acknowledged, however, the outlook for such an accord is “extremely uncertain” as China, which already has a large stockpile of ballistic and cruise missiles, is opposed to the idea of joining a framework to limit medium-range missiles.

“Japan will actively call on countries that possess or are developing such missiles to support the multilateralization (of the treaty),” Kono told reporters, referring to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The United States said Saturday it had notified Russia of its intention to pull out of the INF treaty, accusing Moscow of violating the ban on the possession and development of land-based missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had suspended its treaty obligations and would start developing a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile.

“China already possesses missiles (of the range covered in the pact) and we believe the multilateralization of the treaty is necessary for disarmament not only in Asia but also in the world,” Kono said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed hope that the United States can negotiate a broader accord that would involve other nuclear powers such as China.

The INF treaty was symbolic of the Cold War era, when Europe was under threat from the former Soviet Union’s ground-launched missiles.

The United States said it will withdraw from the pact in six months unless Russia returns to full and verifiable compliance. Russia denies violation of the INF and accuses the United States of breaching the accord by the installation of Aegis defense systems in Eastern Europe.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Defense Ministry decided to cancel a port call in South Korea by its Izumo helicopter carrier this spring amid deteriorating bilateral ties.
Japan cancels MSDF port call in South Korea amid chilly ties
The Defense Ministry said Tuesday it decided to cancel a port call by a helicopter carrier in South Korea this spring as relations between the two countries have been strained over alleged provo...
Freelance journalist Kosuke Tsuneoka is seen holding his passport in Tokyo on Monday.
Journalist Kosuke Tsuneoka ordered to surrender passport in Tokyo on way to report on Yemen human...
On his way to board a flight to Doha at Haneda airport in Tokyo this past Saturday night, Kosuke Tsuneoka's passage was abruptly halted. What derailed his plan was something he has since ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping look on during day two of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 12 last year.
Abe asked China's Xi to visit Japan twice in 2019, for Osaka G20 and state visit in fall, sources...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Japan twice this year as Tokyo seeks a further improvement in relations with Beijing through a series of top-level meetings...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Taro Kono (center) attends a Cabinet meeting last week in Tokyo. | KYODO

, ,