A Japan Airlines Co. plane is seen with its left main landing gear off the runway Friday morning at Narita airport. The airport briefly closed one of its two runways due to the incident. | KYODO

One runway at Narita airport briefly closed after JAL plane skids off icy taxiway following snowfall

The operator of Narita airport briefly closed one of its two runways Friday morning when a Japan Airlines Co. plane ran off a taxiway after landing.

There were no reports of injury among any of the 201 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 787, which touched down shortly before 7 a.m. after a flight from the Indian capital, New Delhi.

Shortly before midday the plane was still stranded, with its left main landing gear off the runway, according to officials at the land ministry’s Narita airport office.

The taxiway was apparently slippery due to the cold weather and overnight snowfall, with ice on the tarmac potentially contributing to the incident.

