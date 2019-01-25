After three sweltering years in a row, 2018 clocks in at fourth-hottest yet for Earth

While the Earth cooled a tad from the previous couple of years, 2018 still was the fourth-warmest year on record, a new analysis shows.

With the partial U.S. government shutdown, federal agency calculations for last year’s temperatures are delayed. But independent scientists at Berkeley Earth calculate that last year’s average temperature was 14.96 (58.93 F).

That was 0.77 (1.39 F) warmer than the average from 1951 to 1980 and about 1.16 (2.09 F) warmer than pre-industrial times.

It is likely other temperature-measuring groups will agree on 2018’s ranking since they had it at fourth-hottest through November, said Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has already calculated it at fourth and has been keeping records since 1850.

Only 2016, 2017 and 2015 were warmer than last year, with only small differences among them. That was mostly because of natural yearly weather variations like El Nino and La Nina, Hausfather said. He said it would be foolish to call last year’s slight dip a cooling trend.

“The long term is stunningly clear,” he said.

Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who wasn’t part of the Berkeley Earth team, said the fact that nearly every year recently is in the top five or top 10 hottest years is “clear evidence of human-caused warming on this planet.”

Last year, 29 countries, including much of Central Europe, and Antarctica had record-hot years, Hausfather said.

Starting this year out, drought-parched Australia is heading toward potentially the hottest January on record.

Adelaide sweltered through the highest temperature ever recorded by a major Australian city on Thursday, peaking at 46.6 (115.9 F).

Last year was Australia’s third-warmest on record.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rob Sharpe said he would not be surprised if January becomes Australia’s hottest. Heat wave conditions combined with a prolonged drought across much of Australia’s southeast have led to scores of major wildfires during the Southern Hemisphere summer.