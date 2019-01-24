Saori Yoshida, a three-time Olympic wrestling champion, shows a T-shirt she wore at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Yoshida is donating the shirt to the project launched by Asics Corp. on Thursday to make uniforms for the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams by recycling sportswear items. | KYODO

National

Sportswear-maker Asics to turn used clothing into Japan Olympic uniforms

Kyodo

Apparel-maker Asics Corp. on Thursday began calling for donations of used sportswear items which it plans to turn into official uniforms for Japan’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Japanese company, which will provide apparel for athletes in competitions and at medal ceremonies, will extract polyester fibers from the collected items and turn them into fabric for clothing and footwear.

It aims to collect around 30,000 items for the project by the end of May via donation boxes at sports venues and sporting goods stores.

Recently retired wrestler Saori Yoshida helped kick off the collection drive by donating a T-shirt she wore at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

“Through this project, people from around the country can feel like they’re part of the team,” said Yoshida, a three-time Olympic and 14-time world champion.

“It feels nice to make a different kind of contribution to the games effort.”

Asics said other recyclable materials extracted from the donated items will be turned into fuel, among other uses.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday for attempted murder after he attacked an officer at this police substation in the city of Toyama.
Man with knife assaults policeman in Toyama
A 22-year-old university student armed with a knife and a hammer attacked a policeman at a police substation Thursday in Toyama, the same city where an attack last year on a police box left an o...
Young locals of Taiji in Wakayama Prefecture demonstrate a traditional whale hunt method during a festival held in the town last August.
Japan's commercial whaling to start in July for the first time in 31 years
A local fisheries association in western Japan will resume commercial whaling from July 1 for the first time in 31 years, association sources said Thursday. The move comes after Japan an...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Japanese officials toast with sake produced in Fukushima Prefecture during the Japan Night event in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
Abe makes sales pitch for Fukushima sake at Davos
On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a sales pitch for sake produced in Fukushima Prefecture. At the Japan Night event ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Saori Yoshida, a three-time Olympic wrestling champion, shows a T-shirt she wore at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Yoshida is donating the shirt to the project launched by Asics Corp. on Thursday to make uniforms for the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams by recycling sportswear items. | KYODO

, , ,