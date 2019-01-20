Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Bangladesh's 'Tree Man' returns to hospital after skin condition worsens

AFP-JIJI

DHAKA - A Bangladeshi father dubbed “Tree Man” for the bark-like growths on his body returned to hospital Sunday after his condition worsened.

Abul Bajandar has had 25 surgeries since 2016 to remove the growths from his hands and feet at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Doctors were on the verge of declaring their treatment a success before a sudden relapse prompted Bajandar to flee the clinic in May without notifying staff.

But on Sunday he was readmitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, with the growths now covering almost the entirety of his hands and feet, the 28-year-old said.

“I made a mistake by leaving the hospital. I sought alternative treatment but could not find any. I now I understand I should have stayed and continued the treatment here,” Bajandar said.

Samanta Lal Sen, a plastic surgeon at the hospital, said doctors will resume treatment “very soon,” adding the growths have spread to other parts of his body.

“I requested Bajandar to return as soon as possible. Now we have to start from the very beginning. We’ll have to conduct more surgeries,” Sen said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had promised free treatment for Bajandar after his plight captured the sympathies of the country.

He lived in the hospital’s expensive private cabin with his wife and daughter for nearly two years during his first round of treatment.

The father of one suffers from epidermodysplasia verruciformis, an extremely rare genetic condition also known as “tree-man syndrome.”

Sen said that fewer than half a dozen people worldwide have the disease.

His hospital also treated a young Bangladeshi girl suffering from the condition in 2017.

Doctors declared her surgery a success, but her father later said the growths had returned in even greater numbers, prompting the family to halt treatment and return to their village.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Bangladesh arrests suspected arms supplier for deadly 2016 Dhaka cafe attack
Bangladesh has arrested a suspected Islamist extremist who supplied weapons and explosives for a 2016 siege that killed 22 hostages, a top police official said Sunday. Eighteen foreigners were a...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and special representative Stephen Biegun (right) greet North Korean lead nuclear negotiator Kim Yong Chol at The Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington on Friday.
Trump to hold second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at end of February
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold a second summit on denuclearization near the end of next month, the White House said Friday in a bare-bones announcement...
Police investigators inspect the Rattanaupap on Saturday following an attack by black-clad gunmen that killed two Buddhist monks.
Two monks shot dead as violence flares in Thailand's deep south
Gunmen in Thailand's deep south shot dead two Buddhist monks and wounded two others inside a temple, police said Saturday, capping a week of deadly violence as the prime minister vowed to "punish" ...

, , , ,