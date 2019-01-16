Osaka subway drivers win court case over right to grow beards

A court in Osaka ruled Wednesday in favor of two city subway drivers who had sought compensation from the Osaka Municipal Government, claiming they received poor performance reviews for refusing to shave their beards.

The Osaka District Court ordered the city to pay the men a total of ¥440,000 ($4,000). They had filed the suit in 2016, seeking ¥4.4 million and a recognition from the local government that workers were not obligated to shave their beards.

The two drivers had worn beards for more than 10 years when the Osaka transportation bureau introduced grooming standards in 2012 under which male employees were banned from growing beards — a policy promoted by then Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto.

“Growing a beard is part of individual freedom, similar to choosing clothes or hairstyles,” the plaintiffs’ suit said.

The city had defended its position by saying it had received complaints from citizens who found the beards distasteful. It did not force the drivers to shave but had only made a request, it said.

But one of the plaintiffs said in an earlier news conference he always took care to groom his beard and never received any complaints from passengers.