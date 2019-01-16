National

Foreign tourists spent record ¥4.5 trillion in Japan in 2018

Kyodo

Foreign tourists spent a record-high ¥4.51 trillion ($41.5 billion) in Japan in 2018 as the tourism boom continued in the country, government data showed Wednesday.

Spending by foreign visitors increased for the seventh consecutive year. Average spending per person stood at ¥153,000, the Japan Tourism Agency said in a preliminary report.

The number of foreign visitors to the country reached a record 31.19 million last year, up 8.7 percent from 2017, the agency also said.

The government expanded consumption tax exemptions for foreign tourists in July as part of efforts to raise such spending to ¥8 trillion by 2020 when Tokyo is set to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Chinese travelers spent the most, at ¥1.54 trillion. Those from South Korea came second at ¥584.2 billion, followed by tourists from Taiwan at ¥583.9 billion.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tokyoites Miki Takara (right) and Maho Miki drink beside a concrete waste pit at a bar set up in Musashino Clean Center, a waste management facility in western Tokyo, on Dec. 14. The event was part of the city of Musashino's project aimed at raising public awareness of environmental issues.
Trash talk: Tokyo city opens bar in waste-management facility to spark environment debate
Like many Tokyoites, Miki Takara, 53, was sipping beer and indulging in specially prepared delicacies at a bar on a recent Friday evening. But something made this scene in Tokyo's western city o...
Sakie Yokota (second from right), whose daughter Megumi was abducted by North Korea in 1977, meets with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (right) at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.
With Pyongyang summit nowhere in sight, pessimism grows in Tokyo over North Korean abductions issue
With no possibility of a Japan-North Korea summit anywhere in sight, and hopes fading that South Korea could pave the way for such a meeting amid deteriorating ties between Tokyo and Seoul, pess...
The city of Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, created a lucky charm for entrance exam takers featuring a fragment of a bridge that survived a near collapse.
Kochi city creates lucky charms with fragments of bridge that survived near-collapse
Kochi Prefecture's western city of Shimanto has created a good luck charm containing a fragment of a low-water crossing that has withstood the risk of collapse, intended for students wishing for su...

, ,