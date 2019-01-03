South Korea to release video to counter Japan's radar claim

South Korea’s Defense Ministry plans to release a video to counter Japan’s claim that a South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on a P-1 patrol plane of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force last month, a ministry official said Thursday.

The ministry is in the final stages of compiling the video and will post it on its website or elsewhere once it is ready, the public relations official said. The ministry is making efforts to post the video as soon as possible, the official added.

According to the official, the P-1 patrol plane will not be captured in the video.

The video will point to problems with video footage published by Japan last week and explain what South Korea has found, the official said. It will also seek answers from Japan, the official added.

Japan’s Defense Ministry released the footage Friday, saying it shows that the lock-on incident took place above waters in the Japanese exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan on Dec. 20.

Wednesday, the South Korean ministry demanded that Japan apologize for what it claims was a flight at a threateningly low altitude by the Japanese plane around the South Korean destroyer that was conducting a humanitarian rescue operation in the high seas. It urged Japan to stop distorting the fact.

Later on Wednesday, Masahisa Sato, Japanese state minister for foreign affairs, argued against the South Korean claim, saying the Japanese plane did not engage in a dangerous act.

The patrol plane was flying at an altitude of 150 meters at a location about 500 meters from the South Korean warship, which raises no problem under the civil aeronautics act.

But the South Korean ministry official countered Sato’s statement, saying on Thursday that his statement is good for civilian aircraft but that a different position is needed for an armed military plane.