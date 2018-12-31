Tokyo Medical University enrolled applicant at lawmaker's request

Tokyo Medical University enrolled an applicant in its nursing school by passing over candidates with better scores at the request of a Diet member, according to a report by an independent panel looking into the university’s rigging of exam scores.

Masahiko Usui, former chairman of the university’s board of regents, told a university employee to help an applicant get through the fiscal 2013 conventional exam, saying he was acting on a request from a lawmaker, the report disclosed Saturday showed.

The applicant was picked as an alternate candidate, although other people scored better on the exam.

The employee told the panel of receiving an instruction from Usui seeking special treatment for a specific applicant almost every year, adding that all such applicants got into the university.

The report includes suspicions that several lawmakers and people related to the university’s alumni association had asked Usui to favor certain applicants.

Former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Tsuneo Akaeda, who is also an alumnus of the university, said Sunday that he has requested Usui to take two to three students every year for about 10 years, as other alumni asked him to do so.

But Akaeda said many did not seem to get in, so “it did not work,” adding he is not involved with the fiscal 2013 nursing school case.

The university has been under fire since revelations emerged that it has been altering entrance exam results to exclude some women.

The report also showed that a recommended applicant for the university’s school of medicine between fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2018 claimed at a cram school soon before the exam that he or she had acquired the exam questions. This applicant finished first in the essay exam.

In the conventional entrance exam in the same year, an employee of the school affairs section informed an exam committee member by email of the essay question, standards for scoring and an answer example, according to the report.

In questioning by the panel, an official of the university denied that any exam question has been leaked.

The panel said there is reasonable suspicion that an exam question was leaked but stopped short of drawing a clear-cut conclusion.