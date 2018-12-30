National

Snow-related accidents across Japan claim at least four lives

Kyodo

As many as four people died in accidents amid heavy snow over the weekend as wide areas of Japan were gripped in frigid weather, police said.

In Akabira, Hokkaido, on Saturday, a 51-year-old man fell when he was removing snow from the roof of his father-in-law’s house and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An 80-year-old woman, who police believe may have fallen while removing snow on a road, was found dead in a ditch in the town of Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, on the same day.

In Kyoto Prefecture on Sunday, where snow also fell, a traffic accident lead to the death of two people — a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s.

At 7:40 a.m., a witness called police and reported that a minicar had skidded and collided with the guard rail.

When the female driver of the car and the man, who was following her in another vehicle, got out, they were hit by a truck from behind. A total of four vehicles were involved in the accident. The incident happened on a slope, which was covered with snow at the time.

Snow also disrupted traffic in the country from Saturday, with bullet train services on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines being delayed, according to train operators.

Some conventional train services were canceled or delayed, while drivers were requested to use snow chains between some sections of expressways.

In a nonsnow related accident in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, a two-car collision killed three people on Saturday night, local police said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

﷯Crested ibises in Japan, seen in October in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, are facing less risk of extinction.
Japan may lower Red List status of crested ibis as more live in wild
Crested ibises in Japan are facing less risk of extinction amid efforts to reintroduce the birds to the wild, leading the government to consider lowering its status on the list of threatened spe...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday he hopes to have a "specific discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a peace treaty between the two countries.
Shinzo Abe wants a 'specific discussion' with Vladimir Putin on a peace treaty at Moscow summit
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a radio program aired Sunday he hopes to have a "specific discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a peace treaty between the two countries when the...
Emperor Akihito and other members of the Imperial family appear on a balcony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to greet a crowd gathered to celebrate his 85th birthday on Dec. 23. The event was the last opportunity for the general public to visit the palace for the birthday of Emperor Akihito, who is set to abdicate on April 30.
New era approaches, but Japan's dwindling Imperial line clouds future
As Japan prepares for the first Imperial succession in about 200 years involving a living monarch, it has yet to address concerns about the future of the Imperial line and the shortage of royals...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman stands in the snow in the city of Toyama on Saturday. | KYODO

, ,