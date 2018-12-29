Over 200 hopefuls planning to run in next summer's Upper House election, survey finds

A total of 208 people are planning to run in the Upper House election slated for next summer, a Jiji Press survey has shown.

Maintaining a majority of at least 123 seats in the upper chamber of the Diet is an absolute must for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

Meanwhile, major opposition parties are trying to unify as many candidates as possible in constituencies with only one seat up for grabs in the election.

In the race, 124 of the Upper House’s 245 seats will be contested. Japan holds an Upper House election every three years, putting half of all seats up for election each time.

The government and the ruling bloc are considering convening an ordinary Diet session in late January. In that case, the Upper House election is likely to take place on July 21.

It will be the first Upper House poll since the enactment of the revised public offices election law in July 2018 to increase the number of the chamber’s seats by a total of six in order to reduce vote-value disparities. The six include three which will be contested in the 2019 poll.

In prefectural constituencies, the total number of seats to be contested in the upcoming election increased by one to 74, which include two pairs of sparsely populated neighboring western prefectures—Tottori and Shimane, and Tokushima and Kochi.

The number of seats under the proportional representation system rose by two to 50.

The ruling parties have a total of 70 seats that will not be contested in the next election. They need to win at least 53 seats in order to maintain their majority.

Five major opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, are working to unify candidates in single-seat constituencies.

The five have reached an agreement in some of the constituencies, but in other districts, they are still apart. It is unclear whether they will be able to establish broad-based cooperation to counter the ruling camp.