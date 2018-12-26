Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar higher above ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was firmer above ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading Wednesday after moving narrowly for much of the day due to a lack of fresh incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.42-42, up from ¥110.22-30 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1401-1402, against $1.1399-1405, and at ¥125.89-91, up from ¥125.67-67.

The dollar rose above ¥110.60 in midmorning trading, following a strong opening of the benchmark Nikkei stock average and an upturn of U.S. index futures in off-hours trading, dealers said.

“A larger-than-usual volume of dollar buying by Japanese importers” also supported the U.S. currency, a foreign currency broker said.

But the dollar fell to levels around ¥110.40 later as the Nikkei stock average grew sluggish and U.S. long-term interest rates declined.

While the 225-issue Nikkei average temporarily fell below 19,000 for the first time in 20 months in the afternoon, the dollar stayed above ¥110.30 thanks to real demand-backed purchases, the broker said.

The dollar-yen pair will likely remain directionless until investors see how Wall Street will fare after the Christmas break, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

