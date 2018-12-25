Dollar hits four-month low around ¥110 in Tokyo trading

The dollar hit a four-month low of around ¥110 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, bruised by dollar sales for yen amid risk aversion that reflected worries about U.S. political instability.

The dollar slightly cut its losses in late trading, standing at ¥110.22-30 at 5 p.m., still down from ¥111.25-26 at the same time Friday. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

The euro was at $1.1399-1405, down from $1.1469, and at ¥125.67, down from ¥127.59-60.

In New York trading Monday, the dollar temporarily fell below ¥110.30 amid concerns over a prolonged partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

The concerns intensified in Tokyo trading Tuesday after a media report that President Donald Trump is considering dismissing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the recent financial market volatility, traders said.

The dollar fell to around ¥110 in the afternoon, but it returned to levels above ¥110.20 later thanks to buybacks, traders said.

The fluctuations came as market liquidity was low amid the Christmas holiday period. The European and U.S. currency markets will be closed Tuesday.

“If position-adjustment transactions by short-term players including hedge funds increase, the dollar-yen pair may fall further” in the illiquid trading environment, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Meanwhile, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service provider said many dollar-buying orders are lined up at levels just above ¥110.

The dollar is unlikely to fall far below ¥110 unless big dollar-negative news emerges, the official added.