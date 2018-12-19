Hong Kong Yasukuni protesters remanded pending court ruling: activist group

Two Hong Kong activists who were arrested by Japanese police for trespassing after staging a protest at the Yasukuni Shrine last week were remanded in custody following a court appearance Wednesday, the duo’s activist group said.

A judge at the Tokyo District Court adjourned the case and will deliver a ruling at a later date, a member of the Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands said.

Kwok Siu-kit, one of the activists, was seen in a video clip uploaded online standing at the shrine’s entrance last Wednesday next to a burning makeshift memorial tablet with the name of Japan’s wartime prime minister, Hideki Tojo, who is enshrined at Yasukuni, written on it. On the video, he can be seen shouting “Down to militarism! Forget not the Nanjing Massacre! Japan must apologize!”

Yim Man-wam, a journalist who filmed Kwok’s actions, was also arrested at the time.

The shrine honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead. It is seen as a symbol of Japan’s militarist past by some neighboring countries that suffered under Japanese occupation or colonialism before and during World War II, including China and South Korea, which regularly condemn visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders.

China’s Foreign Ministry has called on Japan to ensure the legal interests of the two detainees. Staff members of the Chinese Embassy in Japan have visited them at least once during their detention.