Firefighters try to extinguish a fire following an explosion at a restaurant in Sapporo's Toyohira Ward on Sunday evening. Several people were reportedly injured by the blast, but the cause of the explosion was not immediately known. | KYODO

More than 20 injured after major explosion in Sapporo

Kyodo, Staff Report

SAPPORO - A major explosion occurred at a restaurant in the Hiragishi district of Sapporo’s Toyohira Ward around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and at least 20 people have been reported injured, officials at the city’s fire department said.

From the heavily damaged structure, several people were rushed to hospital by ambulance as fire and smoke rose from it.

Police officers at the scene kept people from approaching the damaged building, citing fears of more explosions.

“I heard a “bang,” which sounded like thunder, and my condo was shaken,” said a man in his 50s who lived nearby.

Many people in Sapporo, meanwhile, uploaded photos and video of the damaged building on Twitter.

