Trump campaign’s Russia contacts alarm intelligence experts
Foreign policy adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign, George Papadopoulos, leaves the U.S. District Court after his sentencing in Washington Sept. 7. Papadopoulos sparked the first FBI inquiry into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election when, as a Trump campaign adviser, he let slip that Moscow had offered him dirt on Hillary Clinton. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts alarm intelligence experts

AP

WASHINGTON – Intelligence experts say Russian outreach to the Trump campaign fits the pattern of an intelligence operation.

Former officials have reviewed the attempts by Russians to establish contact as laid out in recent court filings by special counsel Robert Mueller. They conclude they were apparently targeted and more frequent than would be expected during a typical presidential campaign.

Mueller has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election for more than a year and has not revealed clear evidence of coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Much of the investigation is still under wraps.

Court filings from Mueller show Russian contacts with the Trump campaign began within months of Trump announcing his candidacy in June 2015.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs after a plea hearing at U.S. District Court, in Washington last December.
Michael Flynn's lawyers call his lie to FBI 'uncharacteristic'
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, are asking a judge to spare him prison time, saying he had devoted his career to his country and taken responsi...
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks to reporters outside the Pentagon in Washington Nov. 28. Mattis had returned from the U.S. Senate, where he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended America support for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war. The US Senate sent a fresh warning to President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday by greenlighting a vote that could end U.S. military support for Riyadh's war in Yemen.
After Jamal Khashoggi murder, Senate debates U.S. role in Saudi-led war in Yemen
The Senate is debating a resolution calling on the U.S. to pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a measure that has won new support in the aftermath of the killing of Saudi journalist Ja...
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (right) talks to the U.N. climate conference president, Polish Deputy Environment Minister Michal Kurtyka, after flying back to the event to urge more effort from the negotiators as they seek ways of fighting climate change, in Katowice, Poland, Wednesday.
U.N. chief calls for compromise, sacrifice as climate talks enter political stage
The United Nations secretary-general called on countries to make compromises in tackling global warming, amid concern that the U.N. conference on the issue could end without a substantial agreement...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign policy adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign, George Papadopoulos, leaves the U.S. District Court after his sentencing in Washington Sept. 7. Papadopoulos sparked the first FBI inquiry into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election when, as a Trump campaign adviser, he let slip that Moscow had offered him dirt on Hillary Clinton. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,