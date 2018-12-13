May wins vote of confidence in her party leadership but Parliament Brexit deal vote no given

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday won a vote of confidence by her party lawmakers on whether she can stay on as their leader amid a crisis over her proposed divorce deal with the European Union.

It remains unclear, however, whether May can push her deal through a defiant Parliament anytime soon. Parliament’s failure to endorse the deal could lead to a potentially disastrous “no-deal” exit.

The vote of confidence came after May on Monday postponed a crucial parliamentary vote on her agreement to leave the European Union, a deal she negotiated after the British people narrowly voted to support Brexit in a historic referendum in 2016.

British media reported that prior to the vote, May made a last-minute appeal for support at a meeting of backbench members of Parliament.

She was quoted as saying she will not lead the party into the next general election scheduled for 2022 but that she wants to stay on to deliver her Brexit deal.

The country’s separation from the European Union is slated to become official on March 29.