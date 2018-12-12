Moscow slams U.S. ‘hysteria’ over nuclear-capable supersonic bombers sent to Caracas
Four Russian military aircrafts, including two Tu-160 (Blackjack) bombers, one An-124 (Condor) heavy-lift cargo airplane and an IL-62 (Classic) passenger aircraft are seen in this DigitalGlobe satellite image at Simon Bolivar Airport in Maiquetia, Vargas, located about 21 km from downtown Caracas in this Monday image released Tuesday. | COURTESY SATELLITE IMAGE ©2018DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW – The Kremlin on Tuesday slammed Washington’s “undiplomatic” response to its deployment of two bomber planes to Venezuela for exercises.

Two Russian long-range strategic bombers landed in Venezuela on Monday for what the Venezuelan government said were air force exercises aimed at strengthening the defense of the leftist-ruled South American country.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Twitter condemned Russia for “sending bombers halfway around the world.”

He said the deployment was a case of “two corrupt governments squandering public funds, and squelching liberty and freedom while their people suffer.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said “this is of course highly undiplomatic of the secretary of state” and called Pompeo’s tweet “unacceptable.

Answering the accusation of squandering funds, Peskov said “we don’t agree with this, what’s more it’s probably not very appropriate for a country to make such statements when half its defense budget could feed the whole of Africa.”

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attacked what she called U.S. “hysteria” over the planes.

“Just two planes and the State Department gets hysterics. Colleagues: you shouldn’t stress out so much,” she wrote on Facebook.

The Russian foreign ministry in a later statement said that “such clear neglect of the norms of diplomatic etiquette cannot be considered a run-of-the-mill incident.”

“What the Secretary of State said is unacceptable, not to mention completely unprofessional.”

The ministry urged the U.S. to “count the money in its own pocket” instead of criticizing Moscow’s decisions, referring to the U.S. spending its “colossal military budget” on campaigns in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya.

Russia sent about 100 pilots and other personnel along with two Tupolev-160 bombers and two other aircraft to Caracas.

The commander of the Russian air force’s long-range aircraft, Gen. Sergei Kobylash, said the exercises “will help us understand better how Venezuela’s pilots are organized and trained (and) share our experience with them.”

Russia sent the planes following a visit to Moscow last week by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for talks with Putin, who expressed support for the beleaguered socialist government.

