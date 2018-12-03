Business

Japan and Uruguay agree on two-way beef exports

Kyodo

MONTEVIDEO – Japan and Uruguay have agreed to allow each other’s beef imports as a way of expanding bilateral trade, reaching the deal during the first visit by a Japanese leader to the Latin American country.

At a news conference with Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez following talks in Montevideo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday he was delighted with the trade deal.

Japan had been negotiating beef exports to Uruguay since March 2016, while imports of beef from Uruguay had been suspended by Tokyo since 2000 due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

Abe also said at the news conference that Uruguay is “an important partner of Japan that shares universal values such as democracy and the rule of law.”

During their talks, Abe and Vazquez agreed to promote people-to-people exchanges in such sectors as sports and culture in the run-up to the 100th anniversary in 2021 of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Japanese officials said.

They also affirmed the need to fully implement U.N. sanctions against North Korea to denuclearize the reclusive country, the officials said.

Moving on to Paraguay later in the day, Abe agreed with President Mario Abdo Benitez to seek the early conclusion of a bilateral investment pact aimed at improving the business environment.

During Abe’s Paraguay visit, which was also the first by a Japanese leader, Tokyo pledged ¥500 million in grant aid to Asuncion, enabling Japanese medical equipment to be provided to hospitals in Paraguay, according to the officials.

Abe visited the two countries as part of a South American tour that involved attending the Group of 20 summit in Argentina.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Trade dispute with U.S. may affect tax reforms in Japan, tax chief says
The tough stance U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to adopt on trade with Japan in a bid to win re-election in 2020 may affect the course of tax reform, according to Minoru Nakazato, chair...
Companies continued to boost investment in July-September, but at a slower pace than preceding quarters following a string of natural disasters, the government said Monday.
Japan's capital spending slowed in July-September quarter following natural disasters
Companies' capital spending slowed in the July-September quarter following a string of natural disasters that weighed on economic activity, government data showed Monday. Investment by a...
Greg Kelly's role at Nissan Motor Co. as former Chairman Carlos Ghosn Ghosn's loyal gatekeeper and confidant has thrust him into the heart of the investigation by Japanese authorities.
Nissan 'CEO whisperer' Greg Kelly ponders fate from Tokyo jail
Inside Nissan Motor Co. he was known as the "CEO whisperer": The chief of staff who would deliver the most delicate messages to Carlos Ghosn, and the man Ghosn would count on to enforce his directi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is welcomed by Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez in Montevideo on Sunday. | KYODO

, , , ,