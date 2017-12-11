Six municipalities across Japan picked as ‘inclusive society host towns’ for Olympics

The government has registered six municipalities hosting athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as so-called inclusive society host towns.

Through the initiative, which is aimed at creating a society where everyone can live comfortably, the government hopes to implement comprehensive steps removing barriers faced by people with disabilities and the elderly.

Of the six municipalities, Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, is set to host a training camp for Canada’s wheelchair rugby team in the lead-up to the Tokyo Games.

The city will revamp related facilities to make them barrier-free based on advice from people, including those with disabilities.

Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, slated to host the Spanish swimming team’s training camp, plans to offer people with disabilities a place for their artwork.

The other four municipalities are Setagaya Ward in Tokyo; Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture; Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture; and Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture.

The municipalities registered as inclusive society host towns will see half of the costs for their barrier-free and other related projects shouldered by the central government.

The government will call on more municipalities to join the initiative.