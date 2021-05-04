Masatomo Taniguchi, the highest point scorer in men’s basketball at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, died of pancreatic cancer on Monday, people close to him said. He was 75.

The Tokyo native scored 191 points in nine games despite Japan finishing 14th in Germany, while the left-handed shooter was also the top scorer in the domestic league for five straight seasons from 1971, playing for Nippon Kokan.

Taniguchi served as an executive director of the Japan Basketball Association following his retirement, among other roles.