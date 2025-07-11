U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is likely after having his first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Malaysia.

Rubio said he had a "very constructive and positive” sit-down with Wang on Friday, building on momentum in bilateral ties after Trump earlier this week described their recent relations as "really good.” The gathering was seen as a prelude to a possible leadership summit, which Trump said he’d like to see happen this year.

"There’s a strong desire on both sides to do it,” Rubio told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, where the envoys attended a gathering hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. "I think the odds are high,” he said, adding that the two countries will find a "mutually acceptable date.”