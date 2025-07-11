Mount Fuji, Japan's highest peak, opened to climbers on the Shizuoka Prefecture side on Thursday.

Starting this season, new rules to prevent congestion on mountain trails, including a ¥4,000 ($27) entrance fee per person and a climbing restriction from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. were introduced in trails originating in Shizuoka, as in those in Yamanashi Prefecture, the other prefecture home to the mountain.

The Yoshida trail in Yamanashi opened on July 1. The mountain is open for climbing until Sept. 10 in both prefectures.