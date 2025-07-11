One of the main topics in the July 20 Upper House election is the proposed introduction of a dual surname system for married couples.
The Legislative Council, an advisory panel to the justice minister, proposed a bill to revise the Civil Code in 1996 that includes the introduction of a selective dual surname system.
However, even more than 30 years after the proposal, the revision has not yet been realized.
