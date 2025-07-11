The average summer vacation budget in Japan this year rose 26.4% from the year before to a record ¥104,901, according to an annual Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. survey.

The average grew for the fourth straight year, with 18.5% of respondents increasing spending, up from 16.0% in the previous survey.

Of the budget-boosting respondents, 74.9% said they will spend more on travel, while a rise in wages was cited as a major driving force by 27.5%, much higher than the 2024 survey's 13.4%.

But the latest study also showed that the average budget cut increased to ¥42,112 amid high inflation, although the proportion of thrifty respondents dropped to 18.3% from 20.0%.

The survey was conducted online in June, covering 1,120 men and women in their 20s to 50s.

Another finding is that 64.7% of the respondents plan to take a trip. Of them, 56.6% are considering traveling in Japan and 13.5% are planning to go abroad.