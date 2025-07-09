An alarming uptick in anti-immigrant rhetoric by political parties ahead of the July 20 Upper House election is causing concern among foreign nationals in Japan, eight human rights nongovernmental organizations said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The statement cited sound bites such as “Japanese First” and “revision of preferential treatment for foreigners" as examples of the worrisome trend.

It further warned that if left unchecked, parties that advocate for such discriminatory policies could make huge strides in the Upper House election and eradicate the prospects of creating an inclusive society.