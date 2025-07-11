Dallas Mavericks rookie and No. 1 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes in his Las Vegas Summer League debut as the Mavericks edged the Los Angeles Lakers 87-85 on Thursday.

Flagg also had three steals and a block. He went scoreless during the second half and finished 5-for-21 from the floor.

"Not up to my standard, but I'm going to regroup; I'm going to be all right," Flagg said after the game. "This is a new feeling, new environment, new teammates, but the guys settled down."