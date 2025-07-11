Amanda Anisimova said she had proved the doubters wrong by reaching her first Wimbledon final just two years after being warned that taking a mental health break could ruin her career.

Anisimova, seeded 13th, stunned world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win in a bruising semifinal on Centre Court on Thursday.

The 23-year-old will face five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the title match on Saturday.