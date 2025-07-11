South Korea, Japan and the United States conducted a joint air drill on Friday involving a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber and fighter jets of the two U.S. allies over international waters, Yonhap news reported, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

The three countries' defense chiefs also held an annual meeting in Seoul on Friday, where they recognized the importance of close trilateral cooperation in addressing security challenges posed by North Korea, in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"We're illuminating a future path together, a path where partnerships can evolve through persistent and regular engagement from building capacity to really sharing responsibility," U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said in opening remarks before the meeting.

"(North Korea) and China are undergoing an unprecedented military buildup with a clear and unambiguous intent to move forward with their own agendas. We need to be mindful of that," Caine said.