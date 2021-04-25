Japan’s Suzuka Circuit will continue to host the Japan Formula 1 Grand Prix through 2024, the facility’s owner, Mobilityland Corp., said Saturday after completing a three-year contract extension with Formula 1.

The Japan Grand Prix has been held every year since its launch in 1987 before it was cancelled for the first time last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s race is scheduled for October.

“We will strive to make Suzuka continue to be loved by fans worldwide and contribute to the prosperity of the motor sport culture,” Mobilityland’s president, Kaoru Tanaka, told an online press conference.

Mobilityland is a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Japan’s principal F1 business. Honda, currently an engine supplier, has already announced its withdrawal from F1 at the end of 2021.

The company, however, will be the title sponsor for this year’s Japan Grand Prix.