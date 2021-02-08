Sara Takanashi made it two World Cup wins in two days in Hinzenbach, Austria, as the Japanese national dominated the women’s ski jumping competition again on Sunday.

Takanashi, who picked up her first win of the season on Saturday a day after she was disqualified for a minor suit violation, landed jumps of 89 and 92.5 meters, the longest leap of the day, for a total of 234.1 points.

“The wind conditions were tough but the wind helped me. I demonstrated some good technique this time so I’ll do my best,” she said of the Feb. 22-March 7 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships to be held in Germany.

The 24-year-old became the first Japanese in either men’s or women’s ski jumping to earn 59 career World Cup victories.

Slovenia’s Nika Kriznar finished second and Norway’s Silje Opseth took third.

After three competitions in Hinzenbach, Takanashi is ranked third in the overall World Cup standings, 34 points behind leader Marita Kramer of Austria and 25 points behind Kriznar.