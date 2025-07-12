The assemblies of four municipalities on the Noto Peninsula have demanded that ruling party lawmaker Yosuke Tsuruho step down from "a key post" over his gaffe about an powerful earthquake that struck the central Japan region last year.

The assembly speakers from the cities of Wajima and Suzu as well as the towns of Anamizu and Noto, all located in Ishikawa Prefecture, made the demand in a joint letter of protest sent Friday to Tsuruho, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party and chairman of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

On Tuesday, the Upper House lawmaker said in the city of Wakayama, during a campaign speech related to the July 20 Upper House election, that "it was lucky that the earthquake occurred in Noto." The four municipalities were heavily damaged by the Jan. 1, 2024, earthquake.

"We are unable to believe from the comments and attitude (in Tsuruho's apology) that he is regretting his remark (in question)," the letter said. "We can't condone this," it said, noting that the controversial remark hurt the feelings of people affected by the earthquake.

The local assembly speakers also sent a letter to LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama asking the party to take action against Tsuruho.

Also on Friday, the Wajima city assembly sent a separate letter saying that it cannot forgive Tsuruho for his gaffe as it "deeply hurt people's hearts."