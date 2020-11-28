Cerezo Osaka manager Miguel Angel Lotina will step down at the end of the season, the J. League first division club said Friday without naming a successor.

The Spaniard, formerly in charge of Celta among other clubs back in Spain, managed Tokyo Verdy in the J2 for two seasons from 2017 before taking the reins at Cerezo last year. In 2019, the club conceded 25 goals, the fewest in J1, en route to a fifth-place finish.

The 63-year-old currently has the club in fourth place on 52 points, at 16-9-4, three behind third-place Nagoya Grampus with a game in hand as it chases a spot in next year’s Asian Champions League.

Cerezo went out of the League Cup in the quarterfinals.