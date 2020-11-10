Ozeki Asanoyama withdrew Tuesday from the ongoing November Grand Sumo Tournament.

Asanoyama is one of three ozeki at sumo’s second-highest rank who had been competing in the 15-day meet at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan after the two yokozuna, Hakuho and Kakuryu, both pulled out citing injuries before opening day on Sunday.

The last grand tournament of the year will now feature two ozeki, newly-promoted Shodai and Takakeisho. They both won their first two bouts.

Asanoyama, who fights out of the Takasago stable, was 1-1 after he suffered his first defeat against komusubi Terunofuji on Monday. His third-day opponent, No. 1 maegashira Wakatakakage, was given the win by forfeit.