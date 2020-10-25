Brave Blossoms star Kotaro Matsushima scored his first tries in the French first-division on Saturday in Clermont’s 50-29 victory over Pau.

Starting on the right wing, Matsushima crossed twice in the second half at his home ground to help lift Clermont above Toulouse at the top of the French first-division standings.

He opened his league account for Clermont in the 46th minute off a pass from flyhalf Camille Lopez deep in opposition territory, and scored again in the 77th when he shook off the defense while making a run down the right and cruised into the in-goal.

The Japan international notched his maiden try for Clermont back in September in a 36-27 European Champions Cup quarterfinal loss to French rival Racing 92.

Matsushima scored five tries for the Brave Blossoms at last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan and helped the host reach the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time.