'King Kazu' becomes oldest to play in Japan league cup match at 53

Yokohama FC’s Kazuyoshi Miura, playing in his first game of the season, became the oldest player to take to the pitch in Japan’s league cup competition, the YBC Levain Cup, on Wednesday at the age of 53 years, 5 months and 10 days.

By starting the second-round game against fellow J-League first-division club Sagan Tosu at Ekimae Real Estate Stadium, Miura surpassed the mark set by Yukio Tsuchiya in 2017 for Ventforet Kofu, when he played at the age of 42 years, 10 months.

Yokohama FC, a team founded by supporters of the disbanded Yokohama Flugels, is competing in the J. League top flight for the first time in 13 years.

Miura, known in Japan as “King Kazu,” is in his 35th year as a pro.