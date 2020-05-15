Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann to take over Red Hurricanes

Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann is leaving the English Premiership club to join Japan Top League side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, it was announced on Friday.

The 49-year-old South African has spent three years with Gloucester, taking them to the final of the European Challenge Cup in his first season.

"In his three years at Gloucester, Johan transformed the way we play the game and his 'play to inspire' philosophy will leave a lasting impact from his time at the club," said David Humphreys, the club's director of rugby.

Ackermann said working as head coach at Gloucester had been a "tremendous privilege."

"Working with such a fantastic group of players and coaches has been a great experience," he added.

The Red Hurricanes finished with one win and five losses in the 2019-20 Top League season, which was called off in March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.