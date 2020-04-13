Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies at age 78

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78 following a long-term illness, the Premier League club announced Sunday, with tributes describing him as a "hero and a gentleman."

Bonetti made 729 appearances for Chelsea and kept 208 clean sheets over two spells from 1960 to 1975 and 1977 to 1979.

Only Bonetti's former teammate Ron Harris has made more Chelsea appearances, with the defender playing in 795 games for the Blues.

"He (Bonetti) was about 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm), ever so slim and acrobatic. He pulled off some unbelievable saves," Harris told Sky Sports News on Sunday.

"I'm not knocking any of the present day keepers but ask any Chelsea supporter who's been around for some time and I bet they'd say the No. 1 keeper at Chelsea was Peter Bonetti."

Chelsea said Bonetti was "one of our indisputably all-time great players.”

"Small for his position on the pitch but with an aura of glamor,” Chelsea said of Bonetti, "he was technically innovative and incredibly plucky. The Cat, as he was widely known, was the reassuring security among many mavericks in a golden era for Chelsea.

"All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter's family and friends."

Bonetti made seven appearances for England, including in the 1970 World Cup finals. He was in the 1966 World Cup-winning squad but did not play, belatedly receiving a winner’s medal in June 2009 as rules at the time meant that only the starting players in the final received the honor.

With Bonetti's career overlapping those of Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton, he made just seven appearances for England.

Paying tribute on Twitter, Shilton said Bonetti was "a hero of mine, a tremendous player and a true gentleman."

Bonetti's England career, however, is destined to be remembered for one unfortunate match at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

With Banks having suffered a case of food poisoning, Bonetti was called up into the side beaten by West Germany in the quarterfinals.

Alf Ramsey's team was up 2-0 but lost 3-2 in extra-time, with Bonetti criticized for being at fault for the first two goals England conceded.

But at club level he helped Chelsea win the 1965 League Cup, the 1970 FA Cup — after the Blues beat bitter rivals Leeds United in a final that went to a replay — and the 1971 European Cup Winners' Cup.

His Chelsea spells were separated by a brief stint in the United States with the St. Louis Stars.

It took until 2014 for Petr Cech to surpass Bonetti's shutout record.

"Really sad news for everyone from @ChelseaFC family," Cech wrote on Twitter. "R.I.P. 'The Cat'… Legend."

One of the pioneers of specialist gloves for goalkeepers, Bonetti also had spells with Dundee United and Woking.

He later became a goalkeeping coach, working with both Chelsea and the England squad as well as Kevin Keegan at Newcastle, Manchester City and Fulham.

Former England captain and television presenter Gary Lineker described Bonetti as a "terrific goalkeeper" for the club.

"So sorry to hear that Peter Bonetti has passed away," he said. "Got to know him when he was England's goalkeeping coach and he was a delightful bloke."