Nadeshiko Japan beaten by Spain despite breathtaking Mana Iwabuchi goal

Nadeshiko Japan hit a hurdle in their Tokyo Olympic preparations Thursday, losing 3-1 to Spain in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup.

The Asian champions went into the break level at 1-1 thanks to a spectacular equalizer from Mana Iwabuchi, but a second-half brace from substitute Lucia Garcia secured the points for Spain at Exploria Stadium.

Just three minutes after the second half began, Garcia scored before flexing her muscles in celebration. She scored again in the 78th minute for her third international goal.

The 21-year-old forward, who made her national team debut in 2018, also scored in the World Cup last summer in France.

Alexia Putellas gave Spain the early lead with a goal in the eighth minute. The lead held until Iwabuchi scored on a sliding volley off a long, looping pass into the box from defender Risa Shimizu to tie it up in the 44th minute.

While Iwabuchi could be a candidate for goal of the tournament, Japan was otherwise blunt in the attack against a spirited Spanish side.

“Our finishing wasn’t particularly good. On the other hand, our opponents finished their chances well. Overall, we were sluggish,” Japan manager Asako Takakura said.

Takakura added that she hoped for an improved performance against world No. 6 England on Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

“I want us to show the kind of football we’re capable of playing,” Takakura said.

United States 2, England 0

In the later game, Christen Press and Carli Lloyd scored in the second half to give the United States a victory over England.

Alyssa Naeher made three saves to keep England scoreless and extend the top-ranked Americans’ unbeaten streak to 29 games.

The two teams were scoreless in the first half. The World Cup champion U.S. team applied pressure but England goalkeeper Carly Telford kept the Americans from finding the back of the net.

Press’ curling shot from distance into the upper right corner put the United State up in the 53rd minute.

A few moments later, Lloyd added another.

Press has scored eight goals in the last eight matches. She had five goals in the recent CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament and was named the event’s MVP.

It was the 123rd career goal for Lloyd, who led the team in scoring last year with 16 goals.

Julie Ertz came close to scoring in the 78th minute but the United States was offside. Ertz was making her 100th appearance with the national team, becoming the 40th national team player to reach the milestone.

Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, plays the top-ranked United States in Sunday’s other match.

The winner of the four-team round-robin tournament, which is in its fifth year, will be determined on points.