Paralympic wheelchair rugby test event postponed

A test event featuring Paralympic wheelchair rugby has been called off because of the coronavirus outbreak, which is threatening the games that are expected to open in less than five months.

The test event was to take place on March 12-15 in Tokyo and original plans called for athletes from abroad.

Tokyo organizers on Tuesday said the Japan Para Sports Association canceled the event in line with the Japan government policy that is discouraging large-crowd event over the next several weeks, a move aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.

Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee say the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned and open on July 24. But each passing day sees events canceled and puts the future of the Olympics in jeopardy.

Tokyo organizers have 17 test event remaining on their schedule. The last one is to end of May 8. Most are small events featuring only local athletes. The most significant is a gymnastics test on April 4-6 that is expected to have non-Japanese competing.

Tokyo organizers said in a statement they would hold a wheelchair rugby test event “in some form” in April.